President Trump approves state-of-emergency request for California

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — President Donald Trump has declared a state-of-emergency for counties across California in response to damage caused from the powerful storms that hit California in January.

Trump's approval of Gov. Jerry Brown's request means that federal assistance will be available to supplement state, local and tribal recovery efforts, along with certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis, in the areas affected by the heavy rainfall that occurred from January 18-23.

San Diego County is eligible for relief, along with the counties of El Dorado, Kern, Los Angeles, Mendocino, Napa, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yolo.

The White House also announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has named Timothy J. Scranton as the federal coordinating officer for the recovery effort in the affected areas.