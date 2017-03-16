Two alleged gang members arrested in connection to murder of Catherine Kennedy

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — Officers arrested two alleged gang members Wednesday in connection with the killing of 55-year-old Catherine Kennedy, Escondido Police announced Thursday.

A 24-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in connection to the March 8 death of Catherine Kennedy.

Catherine Kennedy, a dental hygienist from Escondido, was on her way home from Saint Timothy's Church in Escondido on March 8 when she was killed by a stray bullet while one gang confronted another gang on Grand Ave. around 9 p.m. Tuesday March 7, Escondido police said.

Residents said they heard about six gunshots ring out about 9 p.m. Tuesday March 7. At least one resident rushed to aid Kennedy until paramedics arrived.

She was found with a gunshot wound to her head after her silver Toyota Camry crashed into a vehicle parked alongside eastbound Grand Ave. near Midway Drive, according to Escondido police Lt. Justin Murphy.

Kennedy was taken to Palomar Medical Center after the shooting, but later died from her injuries.

Community members who did not know Kennedy, gathered the evening of the shooting to speak out on gang violence in their neighborhoods and to pay respects to Kennedy.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call detectives at (760) 839-4926 or (760) 839-4422. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling (760) 743-8477.