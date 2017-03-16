Two alleged gang members arrested in connection to murder of Catherine Kennedy

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Several hikers in distress were being evaluated by rescuers Saturday afternoon along the Three Sisters Trail in the Cleveland National Forest east of Ramona and South of Julian, despite warnings by officials this week in anticipation of higher than normal temperatures forecast for the area.More>>
Seven crew members are reportedly missing after a U.S. Navy destroyer — the USS Fitzgerald — collided with a Japanese merchant ship Saturday morning (GMT).More>>
The County is providing relief for San Diegans with designated “Cool Zones” during the heat wave that is being felt across San Diego Every summer the County designates air-conditions sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs.More>>
Tenzin Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, delivered a message Saturday to UC San Diego graduates centered on the power of compassion and the importance of emotional knowledge.More>>
Earlier this week, the San Diego City Council shut down the idea of a special election.More>>
A 40-year-old Spring Valley man was killed Saturday morning in Mission Valley after his vehicle hit an unoccupied SUV that was parked in the middle of the freeway, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.More>>
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in front of a Pauma Valley restaurant, authorities said Saturday.More>>
Alcohol and marijuana are about to be prohibited at Lemon Grove's eight city parks beginning in July, according to city officials.More>>
A man was found dead Friday in a home in the North Clairemont area of San Diego.More>>
A cyclist is recovering from serious injuries in a North County hospital Thursday after he was thrown from his bike and hit by a truck Thursday in San Marcos, authorities said.More>>
