Mayor Faulconer reaffirms SDPD will not assist Immigration and C - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Mayor Faulconer reaffirms SDPD will not assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Mayor Kevin Faulconer released a memo Wednesday stating the San Diego Police Department would not take part in a national program that would engage local officers in assisting Immigration and Customs Enforcement in arresting criminal illegal immigrants.

Mayor Faulconer stated in the memo that local law enforcement would not partner with ICE in the Delegated Authority Program 287(g) — which allows law enforcement officials who partner with ICE to perform immigration enforcement functions — a program the city of San Diego has not been a part of. 

"I would like to reaffirm that San Diego will not be participating in the 2879g delegated authority program," Faulconer said. "Such an agreement would essentially task local law enforcement officers with doing the job of the federal government and places an unfair financial burden on local taxpayers."

Faulconer said the purpose of the San Diego Police Department is to enforce local levels and that they do not "initiate contact for the sole purpose of checking an individual's immigration status, nor do they ask for the status of individuals upon booking."

Read the memo in full here: 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.