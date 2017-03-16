San Francisco-based company creates edible chicken from self-rep - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Francisco-based company creates edible chicken from self-reproducing cells

San Francisco-based company creates edible chicken from self-reproducing cells (Emily Prapuolenis/The Wall Street Journal)

SAN FRANCISCO (KUSI) — Memphis Meats Inc. has created the world's first chicken strips without ruffling the feathers of any actual chickens.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the San Francisco-based company has grown self-reproducing cells that, according to taste-testers, actually tastes like chicken.

Memphis Meats Inc. believes this could revolutionize the $200 billion meat industry in the United States. 

According to The Wall Street Journal, the startup's goal is to "Replace billions of cattle, hogs and chickens with animal meat they say can be grown more efficiently and humanely in stainless-steel bioreactor tanks."

" ... We don’t love the negative side effects of conventional meat production: environmental destruction, animal welfare concerns and a slew of health risks. With consumers spending over $750 billion per year on meat, and demand for meat expected to double in the coming decades, one thing is clear: we need a better way to feed a hungry world," according to the Memphis Meats website.

U.S. consumers ate about 90.9 pounds of chicken a piece in 2016 alone, according to research from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 61 billion chickens are raised for meat every year and boneless chicken breast costs an average of $3.22 per pound in the U.S. 

With this new technology, Memphis Meats argues they could help cut the cost of grain, water and waste-disposal associated with livestock and create a cost-competitive product for consumers. 

According to The Wall Street Journal, this "clean meat" won't be replacing the world's meat industry any time soon, but it's a huge step. Memphis Meats hopes to begin selling its meat commercially by 2021.

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

