Former 'Good Morning America' host and cancer survivor speaks at symposium

By Brandi Williams
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Thursday was the third annual Susan G. Komen Dinner Symposium in Del Mar.

The symposium focused on the latest innovations in breast cancer screenings and treatment and the importance of getting a mammogram.

Award-winning journalist and breast cancer survivor Joan Lunden was the keynote speaker of the event. In 2014, she was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer, which required chemotherapy, surgery and radiation. Lunden turned her diagnosis into an opportunity to help people and she now travels the country, speaking about women's health and wellness at different events.

The official title of Thursday's symposium was "Screens, Genes and the Choices we Make: A Conversation on research, treatment and lifestyle." 

It was a one-of-a-kind event that focused on treatment and holistic well-being. Doctors also focused on the importance of annual checkups and early detection.  

Joan Lunden shared her personal story and journey with everyone there and said that 1 in every 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. 

After nine months of aggressive treatment to rid her body of breast cancer cells and two tumors, Joan Lunden's disease went into remission. 

