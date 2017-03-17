Thick fog returns during peak commuting hours - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Thick fog returns during peak commuting hours

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The dense, patchy fog blanketing the San Diego County coastline early Friday may slow down the morning commute and cause delays at Lindbergh Field, National Weather Service forecasters said.

A National Weather Service dense fog advisory for the coastal areas into the mesas will remain in effect until 9 a.m. The advisory applies to the cities of Carlsbad, Chula Vista, Encinitas, National City, San Diego and Vista.

The fog may cause visibility to drop to a quarter-mile or less at times, which could lead to hazardous driving conditions on Interstate 5, 8 and 805, state Route 163 and surface streets in the area, according to the NWS. The lowest visibilities are expected near higher coastal terrain.

Drivers were urged to slow down, use their low beam headlights and stay well back from vehicles ahead of them.

Forecasters said early morning delays may also be possible at Lindbergh Field.

The fog will likely redevelop from the coast into the valleys each night through Monday, according to the weather service. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.