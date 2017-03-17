Teenager shot in Crown Point after leaving party to buy marijuan - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Teenager shot in Crown Point after leaving party to buy marijuana, police say

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego police sought a gunman Friday who wounded a teenager leaving a house party in the Crown Point neighborhood to buy marijuana.

The 18-year-old victim left the get-together in the 3400 block of Riviera Drive shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday to go buy pot on La Cima Drive a couple blocks away, police said. At some point after leaving the party, the victim was shot once in the back and once in the arm, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The wounded teen was able to make it back to the party and someone there called for help, Heims said.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He could not provide a detailed description of the assailant, according to Heims.

