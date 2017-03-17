Police release pictures of cars involved in $150K Neiman Marcus burglary

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 3/20/2017 — Police were searching Friday for 16 suspects wanted for stealing $150,000 worth of merchandise from Neiman Marcus at Fashion Valley Mall after one of the suspects smashed through a glass door to get inside.

The suspects were all wearing hooded sweatshirts and arrived in five different vehicles. The vehicles are possible a white Chevy/GMC Tahoe/Suburban with black rims, silver model Ford Taurus, red Nissan (Altima), another red sedan and silver sedan.

San Diego County Crime Stoppers and investigators from the San Diego Police Department’s Western Division are asking for assistance from the public to help identify and locate a group of masked thieves who are suspected of breaking into the department store at Fashion Valley mall hours before sunrise Friday and stole armloads of expensive purses, authorities said.

At approximately 3:20 a.m. Friday, a suspect used an unknown tool to break the glass door of Neiman Marcus located at 7027 Friars Road, in San Diego. This suspect along with approximately 15 other suspects ran into the store and stole various high-end purses. All of the suspects left the store through the broken glass door and left the area in multiple vehicles. The total loss of merchandise is estimated at $100,000 to $150,000.

All of the suspects were dressed in dark clothing and were wearing hooded sweatshirts with their faces covered.

The suspects used five different vehicles including a white SUV (possibly a Chevy Tahoe) with tinted windows and black rims, a late model silver Ford Taurus, two unknown red 4-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the burglary was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.