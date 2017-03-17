Comic-Con to move into Hall of Champions space in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The San Diego Hall of Champions is relocating to Petco Park and a new museum to celebrate popular culture will take its place, the group announced Thursday.

The space in Balboa Park currently occupied by the Breitbard Hall of Fame will be taken over by Comic-Con International after the Hall of Fame moves to it’s new home at Petco Park in the Gaslamp later this year.

We are excited to announce that the Breitbard Hall of Fame will be moving to @PetcoPark. Taking our place in Balboa Park will be Comic-Con. — Hall of Champions (@HallofChampions) March 16, 2017

The plan is to mount the 153 induction plaques in the busy main concourse of the Western Metals Building, and have it open sometime during the Padres' season.

The Hall of Champions' historical artifacts will be moved to the San Diego History Center. The hall's programs, such as the local sports Stars of the Month and annual Salute to the Champions induction dinner, will continue.

“My father would be thrilled with this opportunity to move the Breitbard Hall of Fame to Petco Park to usher in the next phase of the Hall of Champions,” said Gayle Klusky, daughter of Bob Breitbard — the hall's namesake -- and a hall board member.

“Dad set out to better San Diego and inspire San Diegans to reach their potential, and this new model ill only allow us to more effectively fulfill and advance our mission and perpetuate his legacy,'' Klusky said.

It was reported last June that officials of the two organizations were discussing an arrangement for Comic-Con to lease part or all of the space in the building in the Pan American Plaza section of the park.

A statement from Comic-Con International said, in part, “The Hall of Champions has our deepest appreciation in helping us to achieve this new chapter in Comic-Con history. This center will provide a year round interactive celebration of the innumerable aspects of popular art.”

This year's edition of the wildly successful Comic-Con International celebration of the popular arts is scheduled to begin with the annual Preview Night on July 19 at the San Diego Convention Center, with the main portion of the show set for July 20-23.