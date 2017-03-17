4.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Baja, California

BAJA (KUSI) — A 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook Baja, California Friday afternoon, about 80 miles southeast of Ensenada, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
No injuries were reported and no other details were available.
Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The U.S. Navy has released the names of the seven victims that were killed in the USS Fitzgerald crash early Saturday morning off the coast of Japan. Two of the victims were from San Diego County.More>>
The U.S. Navy has released the names of the seven victims that were killed in the USS Fitzgerald crash early Saturday morning off the coast of Japan. Two of the victims were from San Diego County.More>>
London Police are investigating a vehicle that collided with a crowd of pedestrians causing 'a number of casualties.More>>
London Police are investigating a vehicle that collided with a crowd of pedestrians causing 'a number of casualties.More>>
The USS Carl Vinson is headed home to San Diego after a four-day port visit at Pearl Harbor that ended Saturday.More>>
The USS Carl Vinson is headed home to San Diego after a four-day port visit at Pearl Harbor that ended Saturday.More>>
The County is providing relief for San Diegans with designated “Cool Zones” during the heat wave that is being felt across San Diego Every summer the County designates air-conditions sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs.More>>
The County is providing relief for San Diegans with designated “Cool Zones” during the heat wave that is being felt across San Diego Every summer the County designates air-conditions sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs.More>>
After over 52 hours of deliberation, the jury tasked with reaching a verdict on the charges against Bill Cosby remained deadlocked causing the judge to declare a mistrial.More>>
After over 52 hours of deliberation, the jury tasked with reaching a verdict on the charges against Bill Cosby remained deadlocked causing the judge to declare a mistrial.More>>
A woman was hospitalized Sunday after being rescued from an embankment on Interstate 805 where she crashed her SUV.More>>
A woman was hospitalized Sunday after being rescued from an embankment on Interstate 805 where she crashed her SUV.More>>
A 40-year-old Spring Valley man was killed Saturday morning in Mission Valley after his vehicle hit an unoccupied SUV that was parked in the middle of the freeway, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.More>>
A 40-year-old Spring Valley man was killed Saturday morning in Mission Valley after his vehicle hit an unoccupied SUV that was parked in the middle of the freeway, according to the Medical Examiner's Office.More>>
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in front of a Pauma Valley restaurant, authorities said Saturday.More>>
A 31-year-old man was shot to death in front of a Pauma Valley restaurant, authorities said Saturday.More>>
Alcohol and marijuana are about to be prohibited at Lemon Grove's eight city parks beginning in July, according to city officials.More>>
Alcohol and marijuana are about to be prohibited at Lemon Grove's eight city parks beginning in July, according to city officials.More>>
A man was found dead Friday in a home in the North Clairemont area of San Diego.More>>
A man was found dead Friday in a home in the North Clairemont area of San Diego.More>>