'Classics 4 Kids' treats thousands to free concert at Balboa Theatre

By Elizabeth Alvarez
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Thousands of San Diego-area kids were treated Friday to a free concert at Balboa Park.

For many of them, it was their first time at the historic Balboa Theatre hearing classical music.

It was classical music with an Irish twist. The students from Integrity Charger School from National City were among 5,000 other San Diego-area students who arrived to hear professional musicians perform specifically for them.

Greeting them at the door was perhaps the world's tallest leprechaun ever. If he looks familiar, it's because he is San Diego County Treasure-tax Collector Dan McAllister. 

McAllister grew up appreciating classical music and knows what it can do for our youth. That's why he decided to help get students excited.

" ... this is our future generation. We need to look out for our kids and this is one of the best ways I know to do it," McAllister said.

The two-day concert was put on by a nonprofit called, "Classics 4 Kids."

"We prioritize music education and access to low income schools," said Kiran Shelat, the executive director of Classics 4 Kids.

In the end, every student walked away with unique music experience and a gold coin from our very festive tax collector. 

"The coins are part of a lot of things. They mean tax money to tax collectors of course but in this case, it's almost a Robin Hood-syndrome from Ireland one day when we're giving back the money we've collected. So inside each coin is chocolate ... so the kids can open them and eat them so it's a free gift from a giant leprechaun," McAllister said.

