Encinitas checkpoint leads to eight St. Patrick's Day arrests

ENCINITAS (KUSI) — A police checkpoint in Encinitas led to eight DUI-related arrests Saturday.

Deputies set up the checkpoint in the 1800 block of South Coast Highway 101 from 7:30 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Brenda Sipley of the San Diego Sheriff's Department announced that 878 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint. 

``The purpose of the checkpoint was to remove impaired and/or unlicensed drivers from the roadway, public education, and deterrence to increase the safety of all drivers,'' Sipley said.

Of the 878 vehicles screened, 41 were directed to the secondary screening area. Eight drivers were arrested for DUI, five for alcohol and three for drugs, Sipley said.

In addition to the arrests, 11 citations were issued for: three violations for driving with a suspended driver's license, six violations for unlicensed driver, two violations for no insurance; one violation for open container in a vehicle; and, one violation for driving out of the parameters of a provisional driver license.

There were a total of ten vehicles towed, she added.

