Power outages in San Diego leave hundreds without electricity

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Three separate power outages around San Diego County have left hundreds of San Diego Gas and Electric Company customers without electricity Saturday.

The first power outage was reported at 6:22 a.m. in National City and affected 323 customers. SDG&E estimated the power to be restored by 3 p.m.

Another outage occurred in Ramona at 6:46 a.m. effecting 290 customers. The power is estimated to be restored by 12:30 p.m.

``We have determined that a combination of factors has caused a problem in the electric system,'' SDG&E officials said.

Another, smaller power outage happened in Oceanside at 8:35 a.m. causing seven customers to lost power for an unknown reason.The outage is expected to be resolved by 4 p.m.