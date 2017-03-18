Power outages in San Diego leave hundreds without electricity - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Power outages in San Diego leave hundreds without electricity

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - Three separate power outages around San Diego County have left hundreds of San Diego Gas and Electric Company customers without electricity Saturday.

The first power outage was reported at 6:22 a.m. in National City and affected 323 customers. SDG&E estimated the power to be restored by 3 p.m.

Another outage occurred in Ramona at 6:46 a.m. effecting 290 customers. The power is estimated to be restored by 12:30 p.m.

``We have determined that a combination of factors has caused a problem in the electric system,'' SDG&E officials said.

Another, smaller power outage happened in Oceanside at 8:35 a.m. causing seven customers to lost power for an unknown reason.The outage is expected to be resolved by 4 p.m.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.