Six arrested in suspicion of DUI at Gaslamp checkpoint

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — San Diego Police arrested six motorists on suspicion of drunk driving during a St. Patrick's Day checkpoint in the Gaslamp area of downtown.

Officers had the checkpoint open from 11 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of G Street, a main exit route from the Sham Rock block party that was held downtown, according to Officer Tony Martinez.

Almost 1,700 vehicles went through the checkpoint with 18 people detained, leading to the six arrests, Martinez said. Six vehicles were impounded.

Chula Vista police also operated a DUI checkpoint Friday night, but the results were not available as of mid-day today.

El Cajon police deployed a saturation patrol operation against drunk driving. Results were not available.