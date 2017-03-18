Legendary rock 'n' roll icon Chuck Berry, dead at 90 - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Legendary rock 'n' roll icon Chuck Berry, dead at 90

Posted:

ST. LOUIS (KUSI) — Chuck Berry, a pioneer of rock 'n' roll, has died, Missouri police have confirmed.

St. Charles County police reported that Berry was found dead in his home Saturday. He was 90 years old.

The singer and guitarist is best known for his hits Berry, “Johnny B. Goode” and “Sweet Little Sixteen,” which he wrote and recorded himself. 

In 1986 he was among the first inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

This is a developing story

