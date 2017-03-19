Local Mexican food restaurant robbed at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A local Mexican restaurant in Grantvillle was robbed at gunpoint by 2 men Sunday.
According to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department, the two men, one of whom was armed, walked into Sombrero Mexican Food Restaurant on Mission Gorge Road with hoodies covering there faces at approximately 2:50 a.m.
The suspects went behind the counter where one of them pulled out a handgun and demanded that the employee open the register.
After the employee gave them some money from the register, the suspect fled westbound on Vandever Avenue.
The first suspect was described as a clean shaven 5-foot, 8-inch tall Latino man in his 20s with a medium build, weighing 160 pounds and last seen wearing a light-colored, gray hoodie.
The second suspect was described as dark-skinned 5-foot, 8-inch tall Latino man in his 20s who was wearing a dark hoodie.
