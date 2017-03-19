Storm-damaged sewer line spilled 900,000 gallons of raw sewage into Los Coches Creek

LAKESIDE (KUSI) — 900,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Los Coches Creek after a storm-damaged sewer line broke.

People were ordered to stay clear of the sewage-infested waters located south of Interstate 8 at Los Coches Road, said county spokeswoman Alex Bell.

``The sewage entered the creek after an underground sewer pipe became exposed and significantly damaged during the Feb. 27 storms,'' Bell said.

The spill was discovered by County of San Diego Public Works Crews Friday morning during a routine infrastructure inspection and the spill was controlled by approximately 1 p.m.

Water quality samples were being collected along Los Coches Creek to evaluate the extent of potential sewage impacts.

The closure will remain in place until samples confirm that the water is no longer impacted from the spill, Bell said.

The polluted creek leads into the San Diego river, but it is unknown at this time how far downstream the sewage has flowed.