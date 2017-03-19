Downtown altercation ends with two men getting stabbed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Two men were stabbed and taken to the hospital after an argument broke out between four men in downtown San Diego Sunday.

Officers responded to the fight shortly after 2 a.m. in the 1100 block of Sixth Avenue, according to Officer Robert Heims. Both stabbing victims are 28 years old.

``One male was stabbed in the lower back and left arm. The other male was stabbed in the lower abdomen and hand,'' Heims said. ``They were both transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.''

The suspects were described as two black men in their 20s. One was wearing a gray hoodie and the other was wearing a red flannel shirt and was about 6 feet tall, according to Heims.

The suspects are still at large