Suspected DUI rollover crash leaves two people trapped inside vehicle

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A possible DUI-related rollover crash left two people trapped inside their vehicle Sunday.

According to Sgt. Brent Lowery, a DUI is being investigated as the cause of the accident.

The victims of the crash were trapped inside white Mercedes SUV and needed to have the roof of the vehicle taken off for extraction. They both suffered minor injuries and were taken to Cripps Mercy Hospital.

The crash occured at the eastbound I-8 off ramp onto SR 163 at approxamitely 11:35 a.m. CHP said. A sig-alert was issued while CHP and SDFD responded to the crash.