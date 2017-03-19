Carlsbad woman attacked and robbed by masked man

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The County of San Diego is providing relief for residents with designated "Cool Zones" during the heat wave. Every summer, the county designates air-conditioned sites where San Diegans can escape the heat and save on energy costs.
Nick Stone, project manager for SoccerCity, joined KUSI to talk about the future of SoccerCity.
A Navy student received a personalized graduation Tuesday just for him.
Now that the city council voted to not have an election on SoccerCity this year, what does that mean for its future? As well as the future of Major League Soccer?
KUSI Contributor and AM 760 Radio Host Mark Larson joined KUSI with more.
San Diego County Board of Supervisors appointed Chief Deputy District Attorney Summer Stephan as interim San Diego County District Attorney.
The woman bitten by a shark at San Onofre State Beach nearly two months ago continues to make progress.
A woman who was drunk when she drove the wrong way on the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, causing a three-vehicle injury crash that prompted a two-hour shutdown of the span in both directions, was sentenced Tuesday to a year in jail.
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson will return to San Diego on Friday after a deployment of more than six months, the Navy announced Tuesday.
The San Diego City Council Tuesday gave formal approval to agreements in which the city will pay a total of $963,000 to three San Carlos homeowners whose Cabaret Street homes were flooded when a 36-inch municipal storm water pipeline failed during heavy rainfall on Jan. 5.
The San Diego City Council voted Tuesday to add Mark Hamill's name to a roadway in Clairemont where the "Star Wars" actor lived for part of his youth.
