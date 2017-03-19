Carlsbad woman attacked and robbed by masked man - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Carlsbad woman attacked and robbed by masked man

CARLSBAD (KUSI) - A 21-year-old woman was hit over the head and robbed of about $600 as she was closing shop for the day at a Carlsbad paint store Saturday, according to police.

Police were called shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday to the Sherman Williams paint store in the 7000 block of Avenida Encinas, police spokeswoman Jodee Sasway said.

The masked robber knocked on the rear door of the business at closing time, hit the employee on the head as she opened the door, then demanded cash from the register, according to Sasway.

The suspect was described as white or Hispanic, wearing a black sweatshirt and ski mask. He ran and got away, despite efforts by Carlsbad officers with the help of the San Diego Police helicopter.

``No weapons were seen by the victim at the time of the incident,'' Sasway said. ``The victim sustained no visible injuries from the incident.''

A search for the suspect and an investigation into the robbery were ongoing.
 

