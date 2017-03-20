Cooler temperatures open the week in San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Cooler temperatures open the week in San Diego

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Clouds are increasing across of the county as a low pressure system moves into the area, bringing cooler temperatures this week. 

San Diego County is experiencing a thick marine layer Monday morning which is keeping temperatures cool. The marine layer may cause a bit of mist but fog is only affecting the county's inland valleys.

Monday expected cooler temperatures throughout the day west of the mountains, with above average temperatures in the deserts. High temperatures are expected to be 65 degrees along the coast, 69 degrees inland, 61 degrees in the mountains and 85 degrees for the deserts. 

Temperatures will continue to decrease throughout the week as a pressure system builds. There is a chance of rain starting Tuesday evening, and then the possibility of off and on showers for the rest of the week.

