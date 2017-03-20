Pine Valley controlled burn continues Monday

PINE VALLEY (KUSI) — A series of controlled burns will continue Monday near the Corte Madera Ranch south of Pine Valley.

Cal Fire crews and members of the Border Agency Fire Council plan to clear out about 85 acres of vegetation around the ranch starting at 8 a.m., according to Cal Fire Capt. Isaac Sanchez.

Smoke from the burn may be visible in the immediate area and along nearby portions of Interstate 8, Sanchez said.