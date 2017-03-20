FBI Director James Comey testifies on wiretap claims, Russian interference

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — FBI Director James Comey had a busy day Monday as new details were released regarding President Trump's wiretap claims and the investigation into allegations Russia meddled in our presidential election.

It was a bull day of testimony before the House Intelligence Committee for FBI Director James Comey.

While evidence behind some issues remain in the dark, many subjects regarding President Trump's wiretap allegations and the possibility of Russia conspiring to throw the eleciton in Trump's favor came to light.

"With respect to the president's tweets about alleged wiretapping directed at him by the prior administration, I have no information that supports those tweets," Director Comey said.

In less than ten seconds, a significant admission from Director Comey at a House Intelligence Committee hearing saying so far, there is no evidence supporting President Trump's claim the Obama Administration wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 campaign.

"And we have looked carefully inside the FBI. The Department of Justice has asked me to share with you that the answer is the same for the Department of Justice and all its components. The Department has no information that supports those tweets," Director Comey said.

Another topic of concern was allegations Russia meddled in the U.S. election with an intent to damage Hillary Clinton's campaign.

"Putin hated Secretary Clinton so much that the flip side of that coin was he had a clear preference for the person running against the person he hated so much,' Director Comey said.

He also confirmed — for the first time — the FBI is investigating possible contacts between Russia and Trump's presidential campaign.

"I have been authorized by the Department of Justice to confirm that the FBI as part of our counterintelligence mission is investigating the Russian government's efforts to interfere in the 2016 presidential election - and that includes investigating the nature of any links between individuals associated with the Trump campaign and the Russian government," Director Comey said.

As the testimony unfolded, President Trump responded on Twitter saying:

What about all of the contact with the Clinton campaign and the Russians? Also, is it true that the DNC would not let the FBI in to look? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

And

The Democrats made up and pushed the Russian story as an excuse for running a terrible campaign. Big advantage in Electoral College & lost! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 20, 2017

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer held a briefing during the hearing, saying Comey's testimony changes nothing in regards to the Russia allegations and does not prove President Trump was not under suveillance.

"Following this testimony, it is clear nothing has changed. Senior Obama Intelligence officials have gone on record to confirm there is no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion," Secretary Spicer said.

President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, came up repeatedly during the hearing. He resigned from Trump's campaign follwoing growing speculation about his ties to Ukrainian politics.

After the testimony, Manafort defended himself against suggestions he played a role in Russia's election interference, saying, "The suggestion that I ever worked in concert with anyone to release hacked emails or sought to undermine the interests of the United States is false. Despite the constant scrutiny and innuendo, there are no facts or evidence supporting these claims, nor will there be."