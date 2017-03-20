Elected leaders and service providers explore solutions to homelessness

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Emotions were high in Pacific Beach Wednesday night as long-time locals are worried that companies like AirBnb are taking over the rental market in their neighborhood.
Not only are so-called, short-term rentals illegal in San Diego, people living there say their quiet neighborhoods are being invaded by mini hotels.
KUSI's Dan Plante has the story.More>>
Lead San Diego and the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce are combining to help future county leaders grow.
Jerry Sanders — CEO of the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce — Lorin Stewart from Lead San Diego and Idara Ogunsaju, a 2017 graduate of Lead's impact program, joined KUSI with more.More>>
Scorching heat is expected again Wednesday in the majority of San Diego County as the summer season officially gets underway.More>>
Are you feeling a little more on edge because of the heat? If you do, you're not alone.
Several studies show there is a direct correlation between the weather and moods and with heat like this, it might have a negative impact.
Adam Meyer, a stress management expert, joined KUSI with more.More>>
A San Marcos man accused of running down a motorcycle officer with a car while the lawman was conducting a traffic stop near Buddy Todd Park in Oceanside pleaded not guilty Wednesday to attempted murder on a peace officer.More>>
The opening of the $555.5 million San Diego Central Courthouse will be delayed until early fall so that 1,100 smoke dampers in the new building can be re-testedMore>>
Damages awarded to the San Diego County Water Authority in a long-running legal dispute over rates need to be recalculated, a panel of state appellate justices ruled Wednesday.More>>
A man in a sombrero made a failed attempt to kidnap an 18-year-old woman on an Otay Mesa West roadside Wednesday.More>>
Volunteer drone enthusiasts lent their services today to ongoing efforts to locate an Alzheimer's patient from Scripps Ranch who has been missing for nearly a week.More>>
The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is taking the nonprofit Lead San Diego under its umbrella, the organizations announced Wednesday.More>>
