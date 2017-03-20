San Diego Women's Week kicks off at Del Mar Fairgrounds - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Women's Week kicks off at Del Mar Fairgrounds

By Brandi Williams
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Monday was the first day of San Diego Women's Week, which is an event designed to inspire, empower and connect women.

According to the program's website, San Diego Women’s Week was established in 2010 and women from San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, and San Bernardino counties enjoy keynote speakers, panel discussions, and breakout sessions addressing topics that impact women’s lives.

