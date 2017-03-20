Reaction from San Diego's homeless population

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Every Monday morning, the city does a massive sweep of the homeless camps. When you're talking about downtown, several city blocks have become homeless camps over the past couple of years.

It's true that some people choose to live on the streets. More often than not however, they arrived there after some life-changing event.

In the case of Ross Peters, it was a motorcycle accident. Since then, his life has been a series of setbacks and challenges. It took years, but he finally qualified for disability and a room at St. Vincent de Pauls.

If you talk to the people on the streets, Ross is one of the lucky ones. He was finally able to navigate through a very complicated system with layers and layers of red tape.