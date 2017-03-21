Hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch begin - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch begin

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — It was the first day of Supreme Court nomination hearing on Capitol Hill. President Trump said his pick, Neil Gorsuch, is the man for the job, but standing in the way of the nomination is Senate Democrats.

Twenty senators on the judiciary committee gave their opening statements Monday. Half are Democrats, who right off the bat let Gorsuch know how they feel about his nomination: they don't want to see him on the Supreme Court.

Many on the left don't think Gorsuch should even legitimately be in this position, which is why in their opening statements, Democrat Senators pointed out past decisions that may have major implications. 

Democrats say his originalist philosophy means he will be among the most conservative justices in modern history with the potential to threaten the separation of church and state and the rights of women and workers.

In the coming days, Gorsuch will be given the opportunity to respond to these claims. 

The really contentious part of this process will be Tuesday and Wednesday. It's when Gorsuch will be questioned and grilled by the senators for hours on end.

But Republicans hold the majority in the Senate, which means Democrats have little to no chance of blocking his nomination. 

