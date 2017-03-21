Storm expected to bring rain to San Diego overnight, sandbags available at various locations

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
After weeks of anticipation, Senate republicans revealed their plan to overhaul Obamacare Thursday. The 142-page bill proposes cuts to Medicaid after 2021 and ends the Obamacare mandate that every person must buy insurance.More>>
After weeks of anticipation, Senate republicans revealed their plan to overhaul Obamacare Thursday. The 142-page bill proposes cuts to Medicaid after 2021 and ends the Obamacare mandate that every person must buy insurance.More>>
The "Black Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 and the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 are scheduled to return home to Naval Air Station North Island today following a six-month deployment.More>>
The "Black Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 and the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 are scheduled to return home to Naval Air Station North Island today following a six-month deployment.More>>
The city of San Diego's elected leaders are scheduled Wednesday to address the related issues of a lack of affordable housing and homelessness.More>>
The city of San Diego's elected leaders are scheduled Wednesday to address the related issues of a lack of affordable housing and homelessness.More>>
A man was fatally injured in an assault early Thursday in Ocean Beach. Someone called 911 shortly before 12:30 a.m. to report that one man was attacking another in the vicinity of Bacon Street and Coronado Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said.More>>
A man was fatally injured in an assault early Thursday in Ocean Beach. Someone called 911 shortly before 12:30 a.m. to report that one man was attacking another in the vicinity of Bacon Street and Coronado Avenue, San Diego police Lt. Mike Holden said.More>>
Extreme heat is in the forecast for the deserts again Thursday , but temperatures in the rest of inland San Diego County will be somewhat lower than they had been for the past few days.More>>
Extreme heat is in the forecast for the deserts again Thursday , but temperatures in the rest of inland San Diego County will be somewhat lower than they had been for the past few days.More>>
The opening of the $555.5 million San Diego Central Courthouse will be delayed until early fall so that 1,100 smoke dampers in the new building can be re-testedMore>>
The opening of the $555.5 million San Diego Central Courthouse will be delayed until early fall so that 1,100 smoke dampers in the new building can be re-testedMore>>
Damages awarded to the San Diego County Water Authority in a long-running legal dispute over rates need to be recalculated, a panel of state appellate justices ruled Wednesday.More>>
Damages awarded to the San Diego County Water Authority in a long-running legal dispute over rates need to be recalculated, a panel of state appellate justices ruled Wednesday.More>>
A man in a sombrero made a failed attempt to kidnap an 18-year-old woman on an Otay Mesa West roadside Wednesday.More>>
A man in a sombrero made a failed attempt to kidnap an 18-year-old woman on an Otay Mesa West roadside Wednesday.More>>
Volunteer drone enthusiasts lent their services today to ongoing efforts to locate an Alzheimer's patient from Scripps Ranch who has been missing for nearly a week.More>>
Volunteer drone enthusiasts lent their services today to ongoing efforts to locate an Alzheimer's patient from Scripps Ranch who has been missing for nearly a week.More>>
The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is taking the nonprofit Lead San Diego under its umbrella, the organizations announced Wednesday.More>>
The San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is taking the nonprofit Lead San Diego under its umbrella, the organizations announced Wednesday.More>>