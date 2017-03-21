Storm expected to bring rain to San Diego overnight, sandbags av - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Storm expected to bring rain to San Diego overnight, sandbags available at various locations

By Christina Bravo
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A spring storm is expected to deliver light rain and gusty wind to parts of San Diego County starting Tuesday. 

Rain showers will ramp up Wednesday before diminishing on Thursday and windy conditions are expected to persist in the mountains and deserts throughout the three-day period, according to the National Weather Service.

Anticipated rainfall amounts through Thursday range from a quarter-inch or less in the deserts to three-quarters to 1 1/2 inches along the coast and in the valleys to up to 3 inches in the mountains, according to the weather service.

Forecasters said the snow level would fall from about 7,000 feet to 5,500 feet by Wednesday afternoon and to 5,000 feet Wednesday night. Up to 4 inches could accumulate at resort levels and 4 to 8 inches or so may fall on the highest peaks.

Drier and warmer weather is expected Friday, but it will be followed by a second storm system this weekend. 

Sandbags will be available at the following locations: 

