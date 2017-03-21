Man allegedly steals ambulance with patients inside from Scripps Mercy

Man allegedly steals ambulance with patients inside from Scripps - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A 31-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stole an ambulance parked outside of Scripps Mercy Hospital with two patients inside Tuesday while impaired.

The driver of an ambulance transporting three patients stopped at the hospital, located at 4077 5th Ave, at 6:18 p.m. to drop one of them off, said San Diego police Sgt. Jordan Wells.

The driver left the vehicle running while escorting the patient inside and returned to see the ambulance being driven away by an unknown man, Wells said.

The ambulance was located through GPS at Fourth and Walnut avenues where the suspect was trying to drop off the other two patients, Wells said.

The suspect, identified as Saeed Salmeron-Cervantes, was arrested on suspicion of stealing the vehicle, kidnapping the two patients and DUI, Wells
said.

The patients were unharmed, Wells said. 

