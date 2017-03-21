Man arrested after nearly hours-long La Mesa SWAT standoff - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man arrested after nearly hours-long La Mesa SWAT standoff

 LA MESA (KUSI) — An East County man was behind bars Tuesday on suspicion of shooting a rifle inside his home during an argument with his roommate,
prompting a several-hour police standoff.

Daniel Mitchell, 29, allegedly fired several shots in the residence on Blackton Street in La Mesa about 10:45 p.m. Monday, causing no injuries but sending his housemate fleeing.

When patrol officers arrived minutes later, Mitchell allegedly ignored their repeated orders to surrender, Lt. Chad Bell said. Just before midnight, a special weapons and tactics squad was summoned to take up positions around the home.

For another 90 minutes, Mitchell remained on his front porch, unarmed but refusing to comply, according to police. He then walked into the front yard and was taken into custody without further incident, the lieutenant said.

Mitchell was booked into San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held on $30,000 bail pending arraignment,
scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The reason for the dispute between Mitchell and the other man was unclear. A woman described as a friend of the suspect's remained inside the home during the standoff, Bell said.

