Bob Hope Veterans Support Program gets $750K boost to support local vets

Doctor Theodore Mazer, president-elect of the California Medical Association, joined KUSI to talk more about the future of health care in California.More>>
Sean Greene — president -elect of the San Diego Association of health underwriters — joined KUSI with more on the future of health care for San Diegans.More>>
Leaders and supporters of San Diego State University met Thursday to discuss the future of Aztec football, now that the SoccerCity plan has been delayed until 2018.More>>
More students in San Diego are being exposed to science, technology, engineering, arts and math projects.
The San Diego Unified School District is expanding its STEAM programs.More>>
The "Black Knights" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 4 and the "Blue Hawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 78 are scheduled to return home to Naval Air Station North Island today following a six-month deployment.More>>
The 10,000th feline cared for by the San Diego Humane Society's Kitten Nursery was named Nova following a public contest that received about 400 entries, the organization announced Thursday.More>>
A former Mexican legislator linked to notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo'' Guzman was charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and made her first appearance in San Diego federal court.More>>
Rates charged by the San Diego County Water Authority to its 24 member agencies in the region will increase 3.7 percent next yearMore>>
A shooting in Lincoln Park left one person wounded Thursday.More>>
The San Diego Zoo said Thursday that its collection of African penguins has begun moving to the Africa Rocks exhibit, which is scheduled to open to the public in phases beginning next week.More>>
