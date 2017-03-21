Escondido police search home of San Marcos kidnapping suspect

ESCONDIDO (KUSI) — 3/22/2017 — Police entered a San Marcos home Wednesday to search for more information regarding the man they arrested Tuesday in connection to a string of attempted kidnappings.

Spicer Conant was arrested Tuesday and is being held on attempted kidnapping, felony possession of an illegal assault rifle and other charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

3/21/2017 — The Escondido Police Department arrested a suspect Tuesday in connection to a string of attempted kidnappings in the Escondido area.

At about 6:30 a.m., detectives began a surveillance of 46-year-old Spicer Conant. They followed him into Escondido where over the space of about 90 minutes attempted to get five different females into his car, all in the general area of Mission Ave/Broadway.

The ages were 14, 15, 16, 16, and 18. The last female, the 18 year old, got into the car. Officers immediately feared for her safety and made an enforcement stop on the car, taking Conant into custody without further incident in the area of 13th Ave/Escondido Blvd.

A search of his vehicle revealed an illegal assault rifle.

Detectives in the Family Protection Unit have now reopened similar cases from 2016 and began a new investigation.

On May 9, 2016, at about 1 p.m., a 15-year-old female was walking in the area of Washington Ave/Fig St. She was approached by a 40-50 year old white male in a red convertible, who asked her for directions.

When she refused, he offered her money to get in the car but she again refused and walked away.

On the same day at about 1:45 p.m., a 16-year-old female was approached in the same manner, asking for directions. She was offered $10 to get in the car, and she did. The male drove the minor around for several minutes before dropping her off. A witness observed this incident and took photos of the vehicle with the minor seated inside.

Both of these incidents were reported to police.

Through an investigation, it was determined the driver of the vehicle was Conant. A press release was disseminated with the vehicle and driver description, but no additional victims came forward. At the time of the investigation, it was determined no crime had been committed and the case was suspended.

On Wednesday, March 15, an 11-year-old female was walking to Mission Middle School when she was approached by an older white male in a red car asking her for directions. She ignored the male and continued on to school. Police were later notified of the incident.

On Monday, March 20, at about 8:15 a.m., a 27-year-old female was walking in the area of Broadway/El Norte Pkwy when she was approached by the same male in the same car, now described as a red Mazda Miata. He asked her for directions, which she gave him, but he then asked her to get in his car. She refused several times, but he persisted. The victim then took out her cell phone to take his photo and he sped away.

Police were notified of this incident.

Conant will be booked for PC 220-207(a) – attempted kidnapping, felony possession of an illegal assault rifle and other charges may be pending.

This investigation is on-going, and anyone with information or who may have been a victim of Conant is asked to call Detective Damian Jackson at (760) 839-4932, or leave an anonymous tip at 760-743-TIPS (8477).