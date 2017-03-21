New strategies on how to reduce homelessness in city of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Hundreds of people turned out for a special city council meeting Monday to talk about ways to take care of San Diego's homeless population.

One city official, who was paying very close attention, has a lot of work ahead of her.

Monday's special city council meeting was hailed as a milestone, a rare opportunity for the city, the county, the San Diego Housing Commission and scores of service providers to come together to present their ideas for reducing homelessness.

One woman named Stacie Spector is working with all of these parties. It's her job to coordinate that dialogue and bring everything to the table.

Related Link: Elected leaders and service providers explore solutions to homelessness

Stacie Spector was hired by Mayor Kevin Faulconer to work in tandem with the different agencies and organizations who want to help those who are homeless. She was encouraged by the turnout for the special council meeting, where advocates for the homeless joined organizations like the San Diego Housing Commission to present their plans and suggestions.

In her six months on the job, Spector points to some programs that already making a difference. Housing Our Heroes has helped 600 hundred veterans find a place to live. The program through the Housing Commission gives landlords a cash incentive of up to $500 to rent a unit to a homeless veterans, finding immediate help for those without shelter is still a major priority.

Related Link: Mayor Kevin Faulconer discusses homelessness ahead of City Council meeting

And to that end, Spector said the city is currently looking for a site to put up a temporary shelter and that could happen quickly once the city settles on a location.

" ... this is about immediacy, this is about absolutely getting the minimum of beds, a couple hundred to several hundred. We'd like to get it done as soon as possible. And again, this is not a bid — it's about immediate, temporary beds," Spector said.

The city is also in the process of seeking bids to build and operate an assessment center, a central place for those who want to help to check and find a coordinated network of services.

"So they don't have to have such a wide variety to choose from, but it becomes crystal clear how to get help. I mean, it's a very tight system, but the throughput becomes very, very clear," Spector said.

There is no quick one-size fits all solution to getting people off the street, but Spector said the city has never been in a better position to finally see some changes.

Related Link: Reaction from San Diego's homeless population

"There is so much going on, I'm very optimistic, and commit to that until somebody proves to me otherwise," Spector added.

This week, Council Member Chris Ward also released an ambitious strategy with more ideas to reduce homelessness. And while much of the focus is on how to help those who wind up on the street, the real root of the problem is the lack of low-income and affordable housing in San Diego.

Mayor Faulconer is working right now on a ballot initiative that would boost the development of more affordable housing.