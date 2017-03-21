City of San Diego recognizes 'World Down Syndrome Day' - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

City of San Diego recognizes 'World Down Syndrome Day'

Posted: Updated:
City of San Diego recognizes 'World Down Syndrome Day' City of San Diego recognizes 'World Down Syndrome Day'

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The city of San Diego celebrated World Down Syndrome Day Tuesday, a global day of awareness recognized by the United Nations that brings the community together. 

The event was held at the Leichtag Healing Garden at Rady Children's Hospital.

The clinical term for Down syndrome is Trisomy 21. March 21st (3/21) was selected to identify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome.

In 2008, the DS Action Center established the Down Syndrome Center at Rady Children's where families can see all sorts of specialists in one visit.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.