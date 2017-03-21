City of San Diego recognizes 'World Down Syndrome Day'

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The city of San Diego celebrated World Down Syndrome Day Tuesday, a global day of awareness recognized by the United Nations that brings the community together.

The event was held at the Leichtag Healing Garden at Rady Children's Hospital.

The clinical term for Down syndrome is Trisomy 21. March 21st (3/21) was selected to identify the uniqueness of the triplication (trisomy) of the 21st chromosome.

In 2008, the DS Action Center established the Down Syndrome Center at Rady Children's where families can see all sorts of specialists in one visit.