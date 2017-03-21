Day two of confirmation hearing for Supreme Court pick Neil Gors - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Day two of confirmation hearing for Supreme Court pick Neil Gorsuch

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Tuesday was the second day of the confirmation hearing for President Trump's Supreme Court pick, Neil Gorsuch.

Each member of the Senate judiciary committee had a chance to interview Gorsuch for 30 minutes. 

Throughout the hearing, Judge Neil Gorsuch made it clear he will be independent, saying there's no such thing as a Republican for Democratic judge, but some Democrats were skeptical about his ability to be independent from President Trump.

