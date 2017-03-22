SDPD patrol car, minivan collide at San Ysidro intersection

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A San Diego police officer was injured after the patrol car he was driving and a minivan being driven by a handicap driver collided in San Ysidro.

The collision occurred at the intersection of Beyer Blvd. and Dairy Mart Road just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The officer was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and the driver of the minivan was uninjured.

It was unclear who had the right of way at the time of the accident.