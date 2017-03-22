SDPD patrol car, minivan collide at San Ysidro intersection

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A local cannabis farmer is still feeling the effects of an armed robbery that happened over the weekend. The robbers got away with about 18 pounds of marijuana.More>>
Purple Heart recipient Christopher Lawrence was told he would never walk again after being severely wounded in Iraq in 2008, but after nearly a decade of recovery and training, he is now one of the newest additions to the Chula Vista Police Department.More>>
San Diego-based ships and sailors in the carrier strike group led by the USS Carl Vinson are scheduled to return to San Diego Friday after a deployment of more than five months.More>>
Leaders and supporters of San Diego State University met Thursday to discuss the future of Aztec football, now that the SoccerCity plan has been delayed until 2018.More>>
Robert Branch III was acquitted Friday of felony and misdemeanor charges of resisting an executive officer, attempted use of pepper spray, reckless driving and failure to provide his driver's license and registration.More>>
A driver led California Highway Patrol officers on a chase Friday from northern Orange County to Cardiff-By-The-Sea.More>>
The 10,000th feline cared for by the San Diego Humane Society's Kitten Nursery was named Nova following a public contest that received about 400 entries, the organization announced Thursday.More>>
A former Mexican legislator linked to notorious drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo'' Guzman was charged Thursday with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and made her first appearance in San Diego federal court.More>>
Rates charged by the San Diego County Water Authority to its 24 member agencies in the region will increase 3.7 percent next yearMore>>
