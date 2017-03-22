Five killed, several injured in what police call 'terrorism incident' outside UK Parliament

United Kingdom (KUSI) — 5:00 p.m. — Five people were killed — including the attacker — after he rammed a vehicle into a crowd of people and attacked an unarmed officer outside the grounds of the UK Parliament in London.

Prime Minister Theresa May described the attack as "sick and depraved," saying attempts to thwart Parliament through violence would be "doomed to failure."

"The location of this attack was no accident. The terrorist chose to strike at the heart of our capital city, where people of all nationalities, religions and cultures come together to celebrate the values of liberty, democracy and freedom of speech," she said.

According to CNN, Mark Rowley, Britain's most senior counter-terror police officer, identified the unarmed officer killed in the attack as Officer Keith Palmer, 48, a 15-year veteran.

Rowley also said the attacker has been identified, but his name will not be released to the public at this time.

This attack comes exactly one year after the ISIS bombing of the Brussels' Zaventem Airport that killed 32 people and injured over 300 more.

"This is a day that we had planned for — that we all hoped would never happen — but sadly it is now a reality," Rowley said.

Full statement from Mark Rowley following the incident in #Westminster #London pic.twitter.com/v2BxIaAdjx — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

2:15 p.m. — At least three people were killed and 20 others injured following what police are investigating a "terrorism incident" outside the U.K. House of Parliament Wednesday afternoon.

A police officer is among the three confirmed dead after a man crashed a vehicle into a fence surrounding Westminster around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday, British police said. The vehicle crashed into pedestrians near Westminster bridge before crashing into the fence.

The driver then got out of the car and charged at officers with a knife, according to witnesses. He was shot by police as he attempted to gain entry to the Palace of Westminster. British police confirm the attacker died following the incident.

Reports of those injured include police officers and three students from France who were on a school trip. A woman, injured but alive, was pulled from the Thames River following the incident, according to the Port of London Authority.

The lights on the Eiffel Tower have been switched off as a mark of respect to the victims of the #LondonAttack pic.twitter.com/eWmqPuZgUA — ITV News (@itvnews) March 22, 2017

London Ambulance Service says they have treated at least 10 patients on Westminster Bridge. Ambulances, an air ambulance and a Hazardous Area Response Team were sent to the scene.

The Royal Family was not injured.

Metro Police were calling the incident a "firearms incident" being investigated as terrorism.

"Officers - including firearms officers - remain on the scene and we are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise," a statement from Metro Police said.

Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017

A full counter-terrorism investigation was underway, Metropolitan Police Commander B.J. Harrington said.

Some people were allowed to leave the United Kingdom’s House of Parliament Wednesday afternoon after a two-hour lockdown. The House of Parliament was put on lockdown late Wednesday afternoon after witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered his support to the United Kingdom after the incident.

"The American people send their thoughts and prayers to the people of the United Kingdom. We condemn these horrific acts of violence, and whether they were carried out by troubled individuals or by terrorists, the victims know no difference," he said.