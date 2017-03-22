Old lighthouse at Cabrillo National Monument open Wednesday to public

The old lighthouse's interior has been refurbished to its 1800s appearance and is available for public viewing (nps.gov)

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Guests will be able to tour part of the old Point Loma Lighthouse at the Cabrillio National Monument Wednesday, on the 126th anniversary of its closing.

The facility was in service for 36 years beginning in 1855, but at times its light, at 422 feet above sea level, became obscured by clouds and fog, according to the National Parks Service. It was shut down on March 23, 1891, in favor of a newer lighthouse closer to the water.

The old lighthouse's interior has been refurbished to its 1800s appearance and is available for public viewing. The top of the tower is only open to the public three times a year. Wednesday was meant to be one of those days, but the top will likely have to remain closed due to weather.

Other rooms will remain open for viewing from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. No bags will be allowed up the tower, but storage will be provided at no cost.

The festivities will also include activities hosted by former Cabrillo artist in residence Anne Chaitin. Volunteers in period dress will bring the 19th century to life with stories, music, costumes and props, and the restored Command Bunker will also be open and staffed with living history volunteers as well.