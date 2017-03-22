First teen flu death reported in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The first pediatric death resulting from influenza this season has been reported in San Diego County, officials reported Wednesday.

The county Health and Human Services Agency said the 17-year-old girl, who lived in the inland North County area, died Feb. 25 from influenza A/H3 and had another medical condition at the time. The death was reported last week.

“Influenza deaths are very unfortunate, but a teen dying from the flu is especially tragic,” said Wilma Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. "Many people may have spring vacations coming up, and you should get vaccinated at least 2 weeks before your trip.”

Last year, a 9-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl died of influenza-related causes.

Three other deaths were reported last week, bringing the season’s total to 72, compared to 57 deaths at the same time last year. All but three already had underlying medical conditions and most were over the age of 65.

More than 4,900 cases of the flu have been confirmed by laboratory testing in San Diego County this year, compared to over 5,400 at the same point last year, according to the HHSA.

The girl is the youngest to die from the flu this season; The oldest was 98 years old.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends flu shots annually to those over 6 months old. Vaccination is more important

for people with weakened immune systems, as well as those who are pregnant, elderly or live with or care for others at high risk.

Other suggestions for staying healthy include frequent hand-washing, using hand sanitizers, staying away from sick people, avoiding touching the eyes, nose or mouth, and cleaning commonly touched surfaces.

Flu vaccines are available at doctors' offices and pharmacies. People without medical insurance can go to a county public health center to get vaccinated. A list of locations is available at www.sdiz.org or by calling 211.