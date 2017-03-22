Report of gun-related threat sends two Fallbrook high schools into lockdown

Photo circulating on students' social media shows a photo of someone holding a gun. It is unclear if the person in the photo is a student or if the photo was taken on school grounds.

FALLBROOK (KUSI) — A report of a possible gun-related threat against Fallbrook and Ivy Continuation high schools prompted lockdowns Wednesday at the two neighboring campuses.

The security alerts at the northern San Diego County campuses went into effect in the late morning, according to school and sheriff's officials.

Around 11:00 am, Fallbrook and Ivy High School implemented a lock down protection protocol based on a report of a firearm. We immediately informed law enforcement who are currently on site conducting an investigation. All students/staff are safe. We will provide an update upon conclusion of this investigation and removal of lockdown. - Fallbrook Union High School District Facebook page.

Deputies were dispatched to check for any hazards at or around the campuses.

The lockdowns for both high schools were lifted at 2:50 p.m.

Details on the threat were not immediately available, but a photo circulating on students' social media showed a person holding a gun. It is not clear if the person was a student or if the photo was taken on school grounds.

Fallbrook High School was also placed on lockdown less than two months ago for a photo circulating on social media allegedly showing a student holding a gun in a school restroom. The gun was eventually found hidden on campus and police arrested three students on suspicion of bringing a loaded gun to school.