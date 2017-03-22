Proposed federal budget could lead to major cuts in science and medical research.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Researchers at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Institute have discussed cuts to science and medical research in response to the new federal budget proposed by the White House.

The blueprint calls for a 20 percent reduction in the funding to the National Institutes for Health, which provides the lion's share of public funding to San Diego's bio-tech and medical research community.



Dr. Hudson Freeze, director of the SBP human genetics program and president of the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology, says half of his funding is from the NIH.



He has another NIH grant up for renewal, but in light of the current "climate", he says he will not be re-applying at this time.

"Think about what message this sends to young up and coming scientists," Freeze said.

When you enter this lab, one of the first things you notice are the pictures of children, the children who have been helped by the decades of research by Dr. Hudson Freeze.



But his work at the Sanford Burnham Prebys institute could be in jeopardy because of proposed cuts in president trump's budget for next year.

The white house want to cut the spending for the national institutes for health by close to 20 percent.



Inside his lab in La Jolla Dr. Freeze and his research associates are looking for the genetic causes of rare childhood diseases by examining the DNA and genes of young patients.



Half of the money for this work comes from the federal government. Freeze says losing his grants could spell the end of this research.



Critics of the proposed cuts say the NIH spends just a small fraction of its budget on administration, the bulk of the budget, roughly 80 percent, goes directly to medical research, training and science centers.

The discoveries made in genetics labs like this one have brought American researchers closer than ever to finding a cure for diseases like cancer and Alzheimer’s. But all that could change with the stroke of a pen, said Freeze.

Looking ahead, Dr. Freeze says he's worried that the United States will be giving up it's long time role as a world leader in medical research.