Local teen donates hair to Locks of Love - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Local teen donates hair to Locks of Love

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 13-year-old Michael Pilger of Clairemont has been growing out his hair for four years and Wednesday, he donated it to Locks of Love.

"It wasn't supposed to be donated. I just started growing it out and liked it ... right now, I think if the person with cancer needs it more than I do, so I thought I was going to donate it to them."

Locks of Love is a public non-profit organization that provides hairpieces to financially disadvantaged children in the United States and Canada under age 21 suffering from long-term medical hair loss from any diagnosis.

