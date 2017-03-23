San Diego Women's Week hosts special 'Dare to Dream' event at So - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Women's Week hosts special 'Dare to Dream' event at Sony Electronics

Posted: Updated:
By Brandi Williams

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The second day of San Diego Women's Week kicked off Wednesday at the Sony Enterprises in Rancho Bernardo. 

More than 800 women attended the "Dare to Dream" event. Attendees enjoyed a wine and beer tasting as well as delicious treats from several different local restaurants. 

Three key note speakers shared inspirational stories intended to empower the female audience. One of those speakers was Captain Corrie Mays, a pilot for the United States Navy Blue Angels. She was selected to serve in July 2014 and joined the team in September of 2014 as Blue Angel #8.

"I think this event is extraordinary. They feature incredible women doing incredible things," Captain Mays said.

The other speaker was Academy Award winning actress, Mariel Hemmingway. She shared stories of her famous family and promoted her new book, "Out Came the Sun."

Thursday's event is sold out, but tickets are still available for Friday's inspiration conference, featuring KUSI's Sandra Maas. 

