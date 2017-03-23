House GOP leaders delay healthcare repeal and replace vote

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
It was country's night to rock in Chula Vista Friday.
Two major artists performed at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre and KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE for all the fun.
Petty Office Benedict Nkrumah, his wife and their three children recently transferred to San Diego from Japan.
They were living in a fully furnished home while overseas, but arrived state-wide with very little.
Thanks to some help from 'Operation Homefront' and a donation from Jerome's Furniture, the family can finally settle in.
The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.
Investigators working to identify and track down a man who fatally assaulted a well-liked transient in downtown Ocean Beach released surveillance-camera footage of the suspected killer Friday.
President Trump signed legislation Friday aimed at reforming the Department of Veterans Affairs.
A masked man armed with a gun robbed a Subway sandwich shop in Pacific Beach Friday.
The University of San Diego was awarded almost $635,000 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Friday as part of a program to prevent violent extremism.
Authorities sought the public's help Friday to identify and locate a man who beat a second man with a skateboard after a roughly half- hour-long conversation in a parking lot on the Mission Beach jetty.
