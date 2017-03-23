Drizzle lingers as spring storm moves away from San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Drizzle lingers as spring storm moves away from San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Isolated showers and gusty winds in parts of San Diego County are expected to subside Thursday as a weak spring storm moves out of the region.

Rain in the mountains will taper off by around dawn, according to the National Weather Service. 

Winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the mountains during the morning hours, but should die down to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts will weaken to about 30 mph overnight.

In the deserts, winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph during the afternoon hours will become 15 to 20 mph with gusts of around 35 mph overnight, according to the weather service. 

"Winds in the mountains and deserts this morning will continue to gust over 30 or even 40 mph in the usual top spots, but will decrease during the day," according to the weather service.

Offshore winds will also weaken, and a small craft advisory for the coastal waters will end at 5 p.m. 

Elevated surf at the beaches is also expected to subside today. A beach hazards statement warning of big waves and strong rip currents will expire this afternoon.

Fair weather is expected Friday, but a low pressure trough may bring another round of showers this weekend. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.