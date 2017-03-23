Drizzle lingers as spring storm moves away from San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Isolated showers and gusty winds in parts of San Diego County are expected to subside Thursday as a weak spring storm moves out of the region.

Rain in the mountains will taper off by around dawn, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds of 25 to 35 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 mph are expected in the mountains during the morning hours, but should die down to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts will weaken to about 30 mph overnight.

In the deserts, winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph during the afternoon hours will become 15 to 20 mph with gusts of around 35 mph overnight, according to the weather service.

"Winds in the mountains and deserts this morning will continue to gust over 30 or even 40 mph in the usual top spots, but will decrease during the day," according to the weather service.

Offshore winds will also weaken, and a small craft advisory for the coastal waters will end at 5 p.m.

Elevated surf at the beaches is also expected to subside today. A beach hazards statement warning of big waves and strong rip currents will expire this afternoon.

Fair weather is expected Friday, but a low pressure trough may bring another round of showers this weekend.