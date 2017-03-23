Utah man celebrating 25th wedding anniversary killed in London a - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Utah man celebrating 25th wedding anniversary killed in London attack

By Christina Bravo
Kurt Cochran and his wife were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in London at the time of the attack. Kurt Cochran and his wife were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in London at the time of the attack.

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A Utah man was among the four killed in London when an attacker drove a vehicle into pedestrians on Westminster bridge in what is being considered an act of terrorism. 

Kurt W. Cochran and his wife, Melissa were celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, according to a Mormon church official, when an attacker, identified as 52-year-old Khalid Masood, drove an SUV into pedestrians walking along Westminster Bridge and into the perimeter gates of Parliament. Cochran and another pedestrian were killed and his wife — along with 28 others — were hospitalized with injuries. 

Masood then got out of the SUV vehicle and began stabbing police officer Keith Palmer to death while trying to get access inside the gates of Parliament. The attacker was shot dead by armed police.

British Police said Masood had a number of aliases but that their wasn't any "prior intelligence about his intent to mount a terrorist attack." Masood was British-born and was living in the West Midlands of central England.

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was carried out by a "soldier of the Islamic State." British police said Wednesday they believe the man acted alone but was "inspired by international terrorism."

British police arrested seven people in connection to the attack in a raid overnight Thursday of six apartments.

