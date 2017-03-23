Pedestrian struck, killed by trolley in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a trolley Thursday in San Ysidro.

The incident on the tracks in the vicinity of Beyer Boulevard and Dairy Mart Road was reported shortly before 6:30 a.m., San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said. It was not immediately clear why the victim was on the tracks.

The UC San Diego blue line trolley was delayed 15 to 20 minutes because of the accident near the Iris Avenue station, according to the Metropolitan Transit System.