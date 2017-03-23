Justice Department investigating Rep. Duncan D. Hunter

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Rep. Duncan D. Hunter (R-San Diego) is under investigation by the Justice Department for alleged campaign finance violations, according to a statement released by the House Ethics Committee Thursday.

A statement released by Chairwoman Susan W. Brooks and Ranking Member Ted Deutch said the House Ethics Committee was asked by the Justice Department to defer review of Rep. Duncan D. Hunter's campaign finances.

The Department of Justice has asked the Committee to defer consideration of this matter and the Committee, following precedent, unanimously voted on March 22, 2017, to defer consideration of this matter at this time. Pursuant to Committee Rule 17A(h)(1), the Committee is making the OCE's Report in this matter public. Under that rule, when the Committee votes to defer in this manner, it must release the Report, but not the Findings, along with a public statement announcing its deferral. At least annually, the Committee will make a public statement if it continues to defer taking action on the matter. The Committee notes that the mere fact of its decision to defer action on this matter, and any mandatory disclosure of that decision and the OCE's Report, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.

The Committee began investigating Rep. Hunter in Aug. 2016 after receiving a request from the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) to review possible campaign finance violations. The investigation was expanded in December.

The exact nature of the investigation has not been disclosed, but the original report sent from the OCE to the House Ethics Committee read, "Rep. Hunter may have converted tens of thousands of dollars of campaign funds from his congressional campaign committee to personal use to pay for family travel, flights, utilities, health care, school uniforms and tuition, jewelry, groceries, and other goods, services, and expenses."

Attorneys for Rep. Hunter said the expenditure was the effect of a mistake and was "strictly inadvertent." The congressman repaid the campaign $60,000 "out of an abundance of caution" when the mistake was discovered, his attorneys said in a statement. Read the statement from attorneys Elliot Berke and Gregory Vega in full:

Last year, Congressman Hunter became aware of expenditure issues confronting his campaign committee. Out of an abundance of caution, he took corrective action in consultation with the FEC and, ultimately, he and his wife personally repaid the campaign approximately $60,000. Congressman Hunter intends to cooperate fully with the government on this investigation, and maintains that to the extent any mistakes were made they were strictly inadvertent and unintentional.

Hunter is a Marine veteran of the U.S. war in Iraq who succeeded his father, Duncan Hunter, as East County's representative in Congress. He was one of the first legislators to embrace the candidacy of Donald Trump and is one of the president's main backers on Capitol Hill.