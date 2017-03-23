Man who stole cash from Girl Scouts pleads guilty to misdemeanor theft charges

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
National City police were responding to a shooting scene with ``multiple victims'' Saturday morning, but it was unclear if there were any fatalities, according to officials.More>>
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.More>>
A 12-year-old Oceanside boy who went missing from a Kaiser hospital in Irvine was found safe Saturday in a Mission Viejo Target store and turned over to a family member, according to Irvine police.More>>
It was country's night to rock in Chula Vista Friday.
Two major artists performed at the Mattress Firm Amphitheatre and KUSI's Brandi Williams was LIVE for all the fun.More>>
Petty Office Benedict Nkrumah, his wife and their three children recently transferred to San Diego from Japan.
They were living in a fully furnished home while overseas, but arrived state-wide with very little.
Thanks to some help from 'Operation Homefront' and a donation from Jerome's Furniture, the family can finally settle in.More>>
Four drivers were arrested at a DUI/driver's license checkpoint in Poway that ended Saturday morning, two for driving under the influence of alcohol, one for driving under the influence of drugs and one for possession of a stolen vehicle from Colorado, according to sheriff's officials.More>>
A town hall meeting meant for veterans to share their experiences with civilians who haven't gone through combat is scheduled for Saturday in El Cajon.More>>
The San Diego Police Department announced Friday that surveillance video they initially believed showed footage of missing 85-year-old Tai Heng Sun, was actually footage of someone else.More>>
A masked man armed with a gun robbed a Subway sandwich shop in Pacific Beach Friday.More>>
