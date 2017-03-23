Healthy Living: Breast implants, babies and produce

In tonight's healthy living, a warning for women with a certain type of breast implant. Several deaths from a rare form of cancer have been linked to the implants.

Anaplastic Large-cell Lymphoma was first linked to breast implants in 2011. The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that implants have now been associated with nine deaths from lymphoma.

As of February 1, the agency had received more than 350 reports of the cancer associated with the implants.

Whether silicone or saline, it doesn't seem to matter.

In many cases, when the lymphoma occurs, removing the implant and the tissue around it, eliminates the disease, but some women may still need chemotherapy and radiation.

In other health news, infant mortality rates have reached new lows.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, infant mortality in the U.S. dropped 15 percent between 2005 and 2014. The largest decline occurred in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

Instances of SIDS fell by 29 percent. The CDC reports that infant mortality rates among black women are still more than double that of non-Hispanic white women.

Infant deaths in the U.S. have dropped more than 70 percent since 1962, but it still has one of the highest rates among developed countries.

Pesticides are widely used in agriculture. They can help control pests from weeds to insects to bacteria.

But pesticides can also potentially be toxic to humans, according to the World Health Organization and they can leave a residue on our favorite fruits and vegetables.

A recent report said that many of our favorite fruits and vegetables show traces of pesticide residue.

The annual survey was conducted by the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit advocacy organization.

Their report — the EWG's Shopper's Guide to Pesticides in Produce — said nearly 70 percent of samples of 48 conventionally-grown agricultural products show traces of pesticide contamination.

The good news is, that's 6.6 percent less than last year.

Strawberries topped this year's list, with the highest amounts of residue.

Samples of the popular fruit tested positive for at least 20 different pesticides.

Spinach is in the number two spot. The report said spinach has twice as much pesticide by weight as any other crop.

Rounding out the top five, nectarines, apples and peaches.

The produce with the least pesticide residue: sweet corn, avocados, pineapples, cabbage and onions.

The Food and Drug Administration said all produce should be washed thoroughly under running water, even if you don't plan on eating the skin.